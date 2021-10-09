Female TikToker demands exemplary punishment for blackmailers

LAHORE: Female TikToker Ayesha Akram on Saturday said that her obscene videos were uploaded and she remained a victim of blackmailing, demanding authorities to take action against all those involved in it, ARY NEWS reported.

The female TikToker had once again come in the spotlight on Friday after she blamed her associate Amir Sohail aka Rambo for planning the entire harassment incident at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Akram said that she and her family were receiving threats after she had identified people who are allegedly involved in blackmailing her and uploading her videos.

“I want to appeal prime minister and chief minister Punjab to provide security to me and my family,” she said besides also appealing for exemplary punishment to the blackmailers.

Lahore police Friday arrested an associate of the female Tiktoker and victim in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident, Rambo, and seven others after a blackmailing complaint was filed with the police.

According to Punjab’s investigation police, seven people including Amir Sohail aka Rambo have been arrested during separate raids in Lahore.

The police also conducted a raid to arrest an accomplice of Rambo, Badshah, in Rawalpindi, however, he fled before the raid.

Previously, the female TikToker has blamed her associate, Rambo, for the entire episode at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore.

In a written statement submitted to DIG Investigations, Ayesha Akram said that it was Rambo, her associate, who made the plan to visit Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, which later led to the horrific incident.

“Rambo used to blackmail me using some of my obscene videos he possessed,” she said adding that he had so far received Rs1 million from her through blackmailing tactics besides also regularly receiving half of her salary.

The female Tiktoker further alleged that Rambo used to run a TikTok gang along with his associate named Badshah.

