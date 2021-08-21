Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Cops deployed outside female TikToker’s home after ‘threats’

LAHORE: As many as eight cops have been deployed outside the home of a female TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence day, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, incharge of the investigation at Shahdara police station among eight other cops have been deployed at the home of the woman whose video of being manhandled at the Greater Iqbal Park went viral.

“No one is allowed to meet the family of the woman without their consent,” they said.

The woman also commented on the matter and said that the deployment came in the aftermath of threats being hurled against the TikToker and her family. “My mother has become sick after the threats,” she claimed.

Police earlier in the day said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female TikToker was allegedly assaulted and harassed.

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

“We have also recorded the statement of a person accompanying the female TikToker and he has also undergone a medical test,” they said adding that the suspects arrested are also being identified with the help of those accompanying the TikToker.

They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.

The police further shared that they have taken the female TikToker in protective custody after she was receiving calls and visitors following the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

“She is being allowed to meet her relatives and family members in the protective custody,” they said.