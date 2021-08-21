130 nabbed, 40 identified in Minar-e-Pakistan TikToker assault case

LAHORE: Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female TikToker was allegedly assaulted and harassed on Independence Day, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

“We have also recorded the statement of a person accompanying the female TikToker and he has also undergone a medical test,” they said adding that the suspects arrested are also being identified with the help of those accompanying the TikToker.

They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.

The police further shared that they have taken the female TikToker in protective custody after she was receiving calls and visitors after the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

“She is being allowed to meet her relatives and family members in the protective custody,” they said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a session court granted pre-arrest bail to a suspect allegedly involved in Minar-e-Pakistan assault where a TikToker was assaulted and harassed on Independence Day.

The session court in Lahore approved pre-arrest bail to a suspect identified as Shehroz Saeed until September 03. The court also sought a police record in the Minar-e-Pakistan case.

The lawyer representing the suspect said Shehroz Saeed was ready to cooperate with the authorities and therefore the court should direct the police authorities to refrain from arresting him.