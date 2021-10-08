Female TikToker blames ‘Rambo’ for harassment at Minar e Pakistan

LAHORE: Female TikToker who was allegedly manhandled and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day has blamed her associate, Rambo, for the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

In a written statement submitted to DIG Investigations, Ayesha Akram said that it was Rambo, her associate, who made the plan to visit Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, which later led to the tragic incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Rambo used to blackmail me using some of my obscene videos he possessed,” she said adding that he had so far received Rs1 million from her through blackmailing tactics besides also regularly receiving half of her salary.

The female Tiktoker further alleged that Rambo used to run a TikTok gang along with his associate named Badshah.

When approached for verification of the contents of the application, the DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal refused to speak on the matter.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the horrific episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.

Read More: MINAR-E-PAKISTAN INCIDENT: COPS DEPLOYED OUTSIDE FEMALE TIKTOKER’S HOME AFTER ‘THREATS’

Police arrested multiple people while using CCTV footage and other technology and during an identification parade, the female TikToker had identified at least six suspects during the process.

Recently, the court extended their judicial remand for two weeks and directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the case challan at the next hearing.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!