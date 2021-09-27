Court seeks report on TikToker harassment case challan

LAHORE: A local court on Monday extended the judicial remand of six men accused of harassing and assaulting a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

Suspects Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arslan, Sajid and Iftikhar were produced before the court as Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema resumed hearing.

The court extended their judicial remand for two weeks and directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the case challan on next hearing.

The female TikToker had identified the suspects during an identification parade.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.