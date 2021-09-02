Woman TikToker identifies two more people in Minar-e-Pakistan incident

LAHORE: A woman TikToker who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Thursday has recognized two more people during an identification parade for their alleged involvement in the entire episode, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the identification parade began was held at the Lahore prison, where Ayesha Akram identified two more people who were allegedly present on the occasion, while three people have confessed to their crime.

A total of 104 people have so far been paraded before the victim out of which 14 people have been identified. The police said that the accused who have been identified by the TikToker woman so far are Shahryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Javed and Iftikhar.

On August 28, the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail citing illness and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikToker conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

The authorities later had to reschedule the process for September 01.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

During the parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.