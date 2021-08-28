Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Woman TikToker refuses to attend identification parade

LAHORE: A woman TikToker who was assaulted at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday refused to attend an identification parade citing illness, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikToker conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

The authorities have now rescheduled the process for September 01.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

During the identification parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

It emerged that the three were the first ones who assaulted her during the entire episode.

Speaking to media after the identification parade, she said those identified were most active during the incident while two others have also been identified over suspicion of their involvement.

The police authorities said that 40 people have so far been produced before the victim and 30 will be paraded before her later in the day.

The victim said that her mother and the entire family is under stress after the incident and it was like a bad dream for her, which she wanted to get rid of as soon as possible.