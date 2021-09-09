Court throws out plea to file case against woman TikToker, friend

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking registration of a case against a woman TikToker, who was assaulted by a mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, and his friend.

The court dismissed the application filed by a citizen, Tauseef Ahmed, over his failure to pursue it.

In his application, he stated that the victim woman along with her friend went to Minar-e-Pakistan with a plan, parking the entire blame for the assault at her door.

When he approached the police station concerned to have an FIR registered against her and her friend, the police refused to do so, he claimed and pleaded with the court to order registration of a case against the female TikToker and her accomplice.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.