Suspects in TikToker assault case sent on physical remand

LAHORE: A session court has granted a three-day physical remand for six suspects identified by a woman TikToker who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence day, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the suspects were presented before the session court after they were sorted out by the TikToker during an identification parade in a Lahore jail.

The court while approving a plea from the police, granted a three-day physical remand of the suspects.

The Lahore police on September 04 released 151 suspects taken into custody for the Minar-e-Pakistan incident probe.

A local court in Lahore ordered the release of 152 suspects. They were released after the victim could not identify them during an identity parade.

A total of 104 people have so far been paraded before the victim out of which 14 people have been identified. The police said that the accused who have been identified by the TikToker woman so far are Shahryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Javed and Iftikhar.

On August 28, the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail citing illness and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikTok conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.