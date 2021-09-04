Police set free 151 suspects in Minar-e-Pakistan incident case

The Lahore police have released 151 suspects taken into custody for the Minar-e-Pakistan incident probe, ARY News reported.

A local court in Lahore ordered the release of 152 suspects. They were released after the victim could not identify them during an identity parade.

A total of 104 people have so far been paraded before the victim out of which 14 people have been identified. The police said that the accused who have been identified by the TikToker woman so far are Shahryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Javed and Iftikhar.

On August 28, the woman refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail citing illness and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikTok conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.