Multiple people spotted during Minar-e-Pakistan incident arrested: CCPO Lahore  

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar Thursday announced the arrest of multiple people who were spotted at Minar-e-Pakistan when a woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have made multiple arrests,” the CCPO said adding that their presence has been confirmed at the time of the incident.

He further said that data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.

Earlier today, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman visited the female TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

The duo met with the victim and her mother at their home and assured them of providing justice in the entire episode. The woman appreciated the Dolphin team who rescued her and said that she got a second life due to them after being rescued from a mob of nearly 400 people.

“They saved my life and pulled me out from the crowd,” the TikToker said.

CCPO Lahore said that she was the daughter of the entire nation and they would ensure safeguarding women and providing equal rights to them. “It is our responsibility to ensure equal rights to women,” he said.