CCPO, Commissioner Lahore visit woman TikToker assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar and Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman on Thursday visited the female TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, ARY NEWS reported.

The duo met with the victim and her mother at their home and assured them of providing justice in the entire episode. The woman appreciated the Dolphin team who rescued her and said that she got a second life due to them after being rescued from a mob of nearly 400 people.

“They saved my life and pulled me out from the crowd,” the TikToker said.

CCPO Lahore said that she was the daughter of the entire nation and they would ensure safeguarding women and providing equal rights to them. “It is our responsibility to ensure equal rights to women,” he said.

The CCPO further apprised that a team headed by DIG Investigation and SP Security Lahore, SP CRO also part of it will probe the entire matter. “We will bring the suspects to justice,” he said adding that an immediate probe in cooperation with NADRA is ongoing to identify suspects.

Read More: NO PROGRESS IN FEMALE TIKTOKER ASSAULT CASE AT MINAR-E-PAKISTAN

Previously, while talking to an ARY News reporter, the victim woman had narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.