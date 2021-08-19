No progress in female TikToker assault case at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: Police have yet to make any progress in a case pertaining to the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan following a delay from NADRA authorities in recognizing the faces of the suspects involved in the horrible incident, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the process to identify suspects spotted in videos showing manhandling, assault, and harassment of a female TikToker is yet to begin by NADRA.

It emerged that the two-day holiday on 9th and 10th Muharram in the country has led to delay in the process.

A committee formed by the IG Punjab to probe the matter has also not begun its working and is likely that it would commence the probe from Friday (tomorrow).

In what has been billed as an abhorrent act of violence against women, a huge crowd of men attacked and looted a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Talking to an ARY News reporter today, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.