Bus crash in northeastern Brazil leaves at least 15 dead

SAO PAULO: A bus accident in the northeastern state of Pernambuco left at least 15 people dead after the driver lost control of the vehicle, Brazil’s Federal Highway Police said in a statement.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., when the driver lost control of the bus, veered into the opposite lane, struck rocks on the side of the highway, then collided with a sand embankment and overturned.

The causes of the accident are under investigation, according to the Federal Highway Police.

There were 30 passengers on board, according to the list accessed by police, and half of them have been confirmed dead so far, including 11 women and four men.

The total number of injured has not yet been released.

The driver sustained minor injuries. He underwent a breathalyzer test, which returned a normal result, according to the statement.

Police said there are indications that some passengers may not have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Some of the passengers were ejected from the bus, the police added.

Earlier, a 56-year-old woman had tragically died after falling from a height at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore’s iconic mixed-use complex.

Jewel Changi Airport, a striking glass-and-steel dome, combines retail, dining, leisure, and airport facilities. Opened in 2019, it is renowned for the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, which is surrounded by the lush Shiseido Forest Valley.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at approximately 1:55 PM from the location at 78 Airport Boulevard.

Emergency responders arrived and the woman was rushed to Changi General Hospital. However, the police later confirmed that she was unconscious upon arrival and later died. Investigations are ongoing.

A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows bystanders providing first aid to the woman, while staff in black uniforms appear to have cordoned off the area.

In a statement to the media, Lee Ching Wern, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the event and extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are working closely with the authorities to fully support their investigations,” she said.