Karachi administration cracks down against bus operators

Authorities in Karachi have launched a crackdown on bus operators accused of overcharging passengers ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2026.

The move follows a report by the Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority, after which officials ordered the return of more than Rs.1.02 million to passengers.

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Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioners and the Secretary Provincial Transport Authority to ensure strict implementation.

He instructed that operators display fare details clearly on buses and stops, and that officials take action against those overcharging.

Complaint desks will be set up at bus stops to address fare-related issues.