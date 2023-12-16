Bus passenger robbed of Rs230m in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: In a shocking incident, a bus passenger was kidnapped and robbed of Rs 230 million in Fazilpur, Rajanpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, a bus passenger identified as Faisal Noor Muhammad was kidnapped and robbed of a staggering Rs 230 million in Fazilpur, Rajanpur.

Faisal, who works in the real estate sector, was traveling on a bus bound for Dera Ghazi Khan from Karachi when over 10 individuals posing as police personnel kidnapped him.

The bus passenger was taking a substantial sum of money to deliver it to his business partners when he was kidnapped by two individuals claiming to be police officers.

Police officials stated that some of the stolen amount has been recovered, and several suspects have been apprehended. However, the passenger, Faisal Noor Muhammad, still remains missing.

