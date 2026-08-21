Bus, truck collision claim two lives in Karachi
- By Nazir Shah -
- Aug 21, 2026
AAResize
KARACHI: In a tragic incident, at least two individuals were killed when a passenger coach and a truck collided near the Toll Plaza link road on Friday morning, ARY News reported.
Rescue teams rushed to the site and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital.
However, rescue sources stated that two of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.
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The accident occurred on the National Highway link road near Baloch Company, the sources added.