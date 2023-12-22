Buses, snorkels stuck at Karachi port to be released by Dec 31

KARACHI: The buses – stuck at the Karachi Port – Imported by the former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government are likely to be released by December 31, ARY News reported on Friday.

The transport secretary assured that all the 30 imported public buses stuck at the Karachi port – imported by the former Sindh government officials – will be released by next weekend.

The caretaker chief minister of Sindh expressed concern over the condition of the roads and instructed to repair the route for the bus imported for public transport.

He said that along with the buses, seven snorkels imported for Karachi, Hyderabad, and Nawabshah are also stuck at Karachi port due to nonpayment of dues.

The caretaker chief minister of Sindh directed the authorities to get the snorkels along with the buses released from the port by December 31.

In an important development, the Sindh Accountant General (AG) Office has released funds for the clearance of Chinese imported buses to expand the People’s Bus Service fleet in Karachi.

The buses imported by the former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government were stuck at the Karachi Port. The increase in the fleet will provide relief to the city’s commuters.

The funds were released after Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar intervened in the matter after taking notice of the delay.

He warned the Accountant General (AG) Sindh to release the required amount for the purpose without any further delay.