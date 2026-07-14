Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has shared her emotional reaction to Diljit Dosanjh’s latest film Satluj.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Ansari posted a selfie video in which she reflected on the impact the film had on her, saying it left her deeply saddened and thinking about the suffering endured by people in India’s Punjab.

“I had heard a lot about the film, but after watching it, I was left in grief,” she said.

The actress further hailed Dosanjh for tackling a sensitive chapter of history with courage despite the film’s removal from streaming in India.

Bushra Ansari said the film was especially painful because it depicted people of the same faith turning against one another, something she described as a tragic reality that had affected communities on both sides of the Pakistan-India border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

“There used to be people who sacrificed their lives for their principles, their nation and their integrity,” she said. “Where are such principled people today? You hardly see them anymore.”

The actor revealed that the film stayed with her long after she finished watching it, admitting she had struggled to sleep for days because of its emotional weight.

She encouraged viewers to watch Satluj, saying that although it had been removed from its original streaming platform in India, it could still be found online.

Satluj premiered on Zee5 on July 3 without a theatrical release but was taken down from the platform just two days later.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged disappearance of thousands of people during Punjab’s insurgency period.