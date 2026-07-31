Pakistani veteran actress Bushra Ansari pens heartfelt birthday note for her daughter, Nariman Ansari.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she made a post as a text, which stated: “To my daughter, I don’t know how long I’ll walk beside you in this life, but I will love you with every breath I take”.

She continued with her text and noted, “Life will test you. There will be days you feel tired and overwhelmed. On those days, just do your best- that will always be enough for me”. She further added, “Stand tall, even when life feels heavy, because you were made to rise. And if you ever feel alone, look into your heart- you’ll find me there. Always. Love, Mama”.

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Ansari also added a caption under her post, “Happy birthday my ladli bete Nariman Ansari”. She added in the end, “May god bless you with happiness, health, strength n peace with you beautiful kids . Amma loves you bohat he ziada. !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Bushra Ansari has two daughters from her former marriage with producer and director Iqbal Ansari, Meera Ansari and Nariman Ansari. Following her divorce, the acclaimed star remarried, tying the knot with producer and director Iqbal Hussain.