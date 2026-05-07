RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar has expressed serious concern over the reported late-night transfer of Bushra Bibi from jail to a hospital, questioning what he described as the “suspicious silence” of the government and prison authorities regarding her health condition, ARY News reported.

In a strongly worded statement, Ali Zafar said the manner in which Bushra Bibi was allegedly shifted to a medical facility had raised alarm among party leaders and supporters. He claimed that no transparent information had been shared by officials about her medical status, despite growing public concern.

The senator stated that Bushra Bibi, the wife of the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was being kept in solitary confinement and deprived of basic human and constitutional rights.

He added that political differences should never result in risking someone’s health or life.

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Ali Zafar demanded the immediate release of a transparent and detailed medical report regarding Bushra Bibi’s condition. He also called on authorities to allow her personal physician immediate access for a medical examination at Adiala Jail.

He further urged the government to arrange immediate meetings between Bushra Bibi and her family members, including her daughters, while also establishing a regular visitation schedule.

The PTI leader additionally demanded that Bushra Bibi be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for what he termed proper and standard medical treatment.

Ali Zafar also proposed that an independent medical board, along with a delegation comprising senators, should be allowed to examine the PTI founder’s wife and assess her condition independently. He said the matter should immediately be referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights for further review and oversight.

The government and jail authorities have not yet issued an official response to the allegations and demands raised by the PTI leader.