RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was shifted from Adiala Jail to a private hospital in Rawalpindi after developing an eye-related complication, according to official sources.

Medical teams initially examined her at Adiala Jail before deciding to transfer her for further treatment. Bushra Bibi was taken to a private medical facility, where she is expected to undergo a detailed examination and additional tests related to her eye condition.

Sources said Bushra Bibi had previously undergone an eye procedure at the same private hospital. Earlier medical procedures were also conducted multiple times during her stay at Adiala Jail, followed by post-procedure examinations by doctors.

Officials added that her current condition involves recurring eye discomfort, prompting doctors to recommend further evaluation and continued treatment.

Medical experts have advised a second phase of treatment, depending on the results of ongoing tests. Further updates on her condition are expected after the completion of medical assessments.

Also Read: Bushra Bibi shifted back to Adiala Jail after eye surgery at private hospital

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in person in a case concerning prison meetings and medical access for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard a petition filed by Bushra Bibi’s daughter, Mubashra, seeking permission for family visitation and access to a personal physician for her mother.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Salman Akram Raja informed the court that requests had already been submitted to jail authorities both in person and via courier.

Justice Tahir observed that the matter was being referred to jail authorities for a formal decision.

The court directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to decide on the application within two days and issue an order with reasons. It further instructed that the decision be made before the next hearing.

The court also noted claims made by the petitioner’s counsel that Bushra Bibi underwent surgery on the night between April 16 and 17, adding that related information was already circulating publicly.

The IHC summoned the jail superintendent to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for May 6.