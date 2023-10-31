Bushra Bibi bail extended in Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, till November 15 in Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases, ARY News reported.

An accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing regarding the bail applications for Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

During the hearing, the judge extended the bail of Bushra Bibi till November 15.

The court sought arguments from both parties during the next hearing, as Latif Khosa, the lawyer of Bushra Bibi was not able to attend the proceedings.

READ: Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana, NCA £190m scandal

Bushra Bibi appeared before the accountability court, where Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi represented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor also emphasized that they do not intend to arrest Bushra Bibi, and no arrest warrant has been issued by the Chairman of NAB. However, concerns were raised about the court’s time being wasted during these proceedings.

All three bail petitions are based on the same grounds, as mentioned by the NAB prosecutor. The case will continue with arguments at the next hearing.

Earlier to this, a district and session court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana case until September 12.

Bushra appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s court along with her lawyers Salman Safdar, Intezar Panjotha and Naeem Panjotha.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO), who also appeared in the court, prayed to the judge to allow the arrest of former first lady, adding her audio had already been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for the forensic.