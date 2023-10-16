Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana, NCA £190m scandal

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, former first lady, and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in the 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases.

Bushra Bibi moved to accountability court fearing arrest in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190m and Toshakhana cases.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the plea of the former first lady. In his arguments before the court Latif Khosa, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, stated that the day the accountability court dismissed the plea, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sent her client another notice.

The duty judge granted bail before arrest to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and NCA £190m cases till October 31 against two surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 each.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.