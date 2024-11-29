Bushra Bibi ‘criticised’ in PTI’s political committee meeting

The inside story of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Political Committee meeting has come to light, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details available with ARY News, the meeting of PTI’s political committee was convened on the suggestion of Bushra Bibi to evaluate the performance of members of the National and Provincial Assemblies during the sit-in.

Sources revealed that the participants of the meeting criticised former first lady Bushra Bibi and stated that the rally should have been stopped at Sangjani. Barrister Gohar also said PTI founder Imran Khan agreed to protest in Sangjani.

During discussions, members pointed to Bushra Bibi as the reason for reaching D-Chowk, criticizing her participation in the rally and insistence on proceeding there.

Bushra Bibi silently listened to criticism of herself during the meeting, the sources said.

They further said Salman Akram Raja and Hamid Raza complained about their voices being ignored within the party, while Ali Muhammad Khan, addressing criticism, stated he was answerable only to the PTI founder.

Sources revealed that the meeting also sought reasons behind the resignations of Hamid Raza and Salman Akram Raja.

Earlier sources said, PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi allegedly used inappropriate language while speaking to party leaders.

ARY News anchor Kashif Abbasi, during his program Off The Record, revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja resigned after the former first lady addressed him in an appropriate manner.

Abbasi, while quoting sources, said that senior leaders of the PTI resigned from their posts after a heated meeting with Bushra Bibi.