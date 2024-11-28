Bushra Bibi ‘disappointed’ with PTI leadership, claims sister

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, said that the former first lady has been disappointed with party leadership following the PTI protest rout.

During her appearance on ARY News program Off The Record, Maryam Riaz Wattoo confirmed having contact with her sister, a day after she claimed that the former first lady was transferred to an undisclosed location in KP.

Recalling her telephonic conversation with Bushra Bibi, Maryam Riaz Wattoo said that the PTI founder’s wife attended the PTI’s political committee meeting uninvited.

Refuting the reports of her furious interaction with PTI leaders, Watto said that Bushra Bibi was disappointed with the party leadership, raising questions over their absence at D-chowk when she along with PTI workers faced a grand operation late Tuesday.

The former first lady’s sister claimed that the party leaders left the PTI founder’s spouse alone during the need of the hour.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo’s response came hours after reports emerged that Bushra Bibi allegedly used inappropriate language while speaking to party leaders.

ARY News anchor Kashif Abbasi, while quoting sources, revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja resigned after the former first lady addressed him in an appropriate manner.

Abbasi, while quoting sources, said that senior leaders of the PTI resigned from their posts after a heated meeting with the fPTI founder’s wife.

Bushra Bibi allegedly used harsh words including “beghairat” and “vultures,” to describe the PTI leaders during a meeting in Peshawar.

As per sources, a party meeting which included around 10 leaders was held in Peshawar under the chair of Bushra Bibi prior to the November 26 showdown of PTI in Islamabad.

