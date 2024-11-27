Bushra Bibi transferred to undisclosed location in KP, claims sister

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, has confirmed that the former first lady has been transferred to an undisclose location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

In an interview on ARY’s program ‘Khabar’, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, stated that Bushra Bibi’s phone was currently off, and even the numbers of those with her were also unreachable. She mentioned that she was able to get in touch with Bushra Bibi today through her sources.

She clarified that no one had informed her of Bushra Bibi’s whereabouts, and after speaking with her, Bushra Bibi was moved to another location.

Maryam also confirmed that Bushra Bibi had not been in contact with her family and did not know where she was. It was later revealed that Bushra Bibi had been transferred to an unknown location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo stated that Bushra Bibi was not willing to leave D-Chowk but was forced to do so, and the firing in the area contributed to her being moved. Maryam mentioned that she had been trying to reach Bushra Bibi for a long time and had been asking everyone to put her in touch with her sister.

Maryam added that when she finally spoke with Bushra Bibi, her sister expressed a desire to stay at the protest.

On November 26, PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly fled D-Chowk as authorities launched a grand operation against the protesters.

According to sources, hundreds of Punjab and Islamabad police personnel were taking part in the grand operation, as around 450 PTI protesters were arrested.

The law enforcement agencies successfully cleared the Bule Area, Khyber Chowk and Kulsoom Plaza from PTI protesters.

Both Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur fled in the same vehicle, as an Islamabad police squad pursued them.