Bushra Bibi expresses ‘no-trust’ in IHC CJ Aamer Farooq

ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi on Thursday expressed ‘no-trust’ in Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq, ARY News reported.

The no-confidence was raised by Bushra Bibi during the hearing of a plea seeking a private meeting with her incarcerated husband PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi sought transfer of her plea to another bench after ‘no-trust’ on the IHC CJ.

The lawyer of the former first lady in his arguments before the IHC said, they are getting the decision on the pleas being heard by the bench of IHC CJ ‘same in nature’.

We request you to transfer all of our cases to another bench, the lawyer requested the IHC CJ during the hearing.

“Don’t do this plea, you are talking inappropriately,” the IHC CJ said and added they would see the matter. Later, the court issued notices to the bar councils on the plea of Bushra Bibi.

It is to be noted that spouse of the the PTI chief in her plea, stated that, in accordance with court directives, she was allowed to meet her husband every Tuesday.

However, the presence of jail staff during these meetings compromised the privacy needed to discuss family matters. Therefore, she requested the issuance of directives to the superintendent of Adiala Jail to allow private meetings with the PTI chief.