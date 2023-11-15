28.9 C
Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in Toshakhana, £190m cases

An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, till November 17 in Tosha Khana and NCA £190m cases, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, the former first lady appeared before the NAB investigators in connection with an ongoing probe into the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal. She has been handed over a questionnaire seeking her response to 11 queries.

An accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing regarding the bail application of the former first lady in the Toshakhana and NCA 190 mln pounds cases.

In today’s hearing, the wife of former prime minister nor her lawyers appeared before the court. Upon the non-presence of the petitioner, the accountability judge extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi until November 17.

Read more: Bushra Bibi’s name placed on ECL

Earlier, the caretaker federal government placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), said sources.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife’s name had been placed on ECL in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

Her name was put on the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

