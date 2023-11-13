Bushra Bibi’s name placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name has been placed on ECL in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

Her name was put on the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, the former first lady appeared before the NAB investigators in connection with an ongoing probe into the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal. She has been handed over a questionnaire seeking her response on 11 queries.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha told the media that Bushra Bibi was primarily summoned to the NAB office in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The former first lady had already secured bail in the case till November 15, he added.

Panjhuta said that Bushra Bibi was taken to a separate room by the NAB team including women staffers for questioning. He admitted that they were expecting her arrest today.

“Imran Khan and his family are always ready to face the law. Bushra Bibi was a trustee in the Al-Qadir Trust University and the former premier did not get any benefit from the property owned by a trust. There is no account of Bushra Bibi and she did not hold any public office during the PTI government.”

The lawyer said that Bushra Bibi responded to all 11 queries mentioned in the NAB’s questionnaire and provided relevant records. He added that they would submit more documents to the anti-corruption watchdog.

In another development today, the anti-corruption watchdog implemented the arrest warrants of the PTI chief inside Adiala Jail in Toshakhana and NCA scandal cases.

Earlier, the NAB chairman had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and an accountability court granted permission to implement the orders.