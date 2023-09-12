Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in NCA £190m scandal

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved bail of Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust case.

The court extended bail plea till September 26 against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. The Islamabad court also barred authorities from arresting former first lady till next hearing.

Phone tapping case

In another hearing today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing on Bushra Bibi’s petition against audio leaks till Sept 18.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the petition and merged PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari’s audio leak petitions with Najamul Thaqib’s petition which was already pending.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.