Two new cases filed against Bushra Bibi

Two fresh new cases have been registered against Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur for allegedly making inflammatory statements to incite hatred, ARY News reported.

Following a video statement made by Bushra Bibi, cases were filed under the Telegraph Act of 1885. Police have stated that the proceedings are being conducted under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act and other relevant laws.

The content of the cases accuses Bushra Bibi of making provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions. It is claimed that the statement, made with intent and planning, targeted Saudi Arabia, playing on the public’s sentiments.

The video also allegedly contained statements contrary to the country’s foreign policy and public interest. The first case was filed in Dera Ghazi Khan on the complaint of a citizen named Ghulam Yaseen.

Additionally, a second case was filed in Rajanpur, with another citizen, Hakeem, as the complainant.

On November 22, PTI leaders distanced their selves from Bushra Bibi’s recent statement regarding Saudi Arab reflects, stating that, her personal views and should not be considered as party’s policy.

According to sources, concern arose between PTI ranks regarding the statement made by the wife of Imran Khan. Leaders emphasised that Bushra Bibi has no formal role in party affairs, and only the founder, Imran Khan, is authorized to outline party policies.

Sources further revealed that the Imran Khan has previously clarified Bushra Bibi’s non-involvement in politics. They also stated that her remarks should not be misrepresented or taken out of context.

The controversy stems from a statement by former First lady, alleging interference by former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa under foreign influence.

PTI founder’s wife claimed that after the Imran Khan visited Madinah ‘barefoot’ and returned, General Bajwa began receiving phone calls.

According to Bushra Bibi, Bajwa was told, “Who have you brought forward? We don’t want such individuals.”

She further alleged that Bajwa was informed, “We are planning to abolish Sharia in this country, and you have introduced such a person.”

Bushra Bibi stated that following these remarks, a campaign of defamation was initiated against her and the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“They spread slander about me and began labelling the PTI founder as a Jewish agent,” she added.