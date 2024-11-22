PTI distances itself from Bushra Bibi’s statement, calling it a “personal opinion”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have clarified that Bushra Bibi’s recent statement regarding Saudi Arab reflects her personal views and should not be considered as party’s policy, ARY News reported.

According to sources, concern has been expressed among PTI ranks regarding the statement made by the wife of Imran Khan. Leaders emphasised that Bushra Bibi has no formal role in party affairs, and only the founder, Imran Khan, is authorized to outline party policies.

Sources further revealed that the Imran Khan has previously clarified Bushra Bibi’s non-involvement in politics. They also stated that her remarks should not be misrepresented or taken out of context.

The controversy stems from a statement by Bushra Bibi, alleging interference by former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa under foreign influence.

Bushra Bibi claimed that after the Imran Khan visited Madinah ‘barefoot’ and returned, General Bajwa began receiving phone calls.

According to Bushra Bibi, Bajwa was told, “Who have you brought forward? We don’t want such individuals.”

She further alleged that Bajwa was informed, “We are planning to abolish Sharia in this country, and you have introduced such a person.”

Bushra Bibi stated that following these remarks, a campaign of defamation was initiated against her and the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“They spread slander about me and began labelling the PTI founder as a Jewish agent,” she added.

Earlier on November 22, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned recent remarks made by former First Lady Bushra Bibi, accusing her of harming Pakistan’s relations with its long-standing ally, Saudi Arabia.

He criticized the “poisonous rhetoric” against Pakistan’s allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, and warned of its potential repercussions.

Maryam Nawaz also took a jibe at Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, labelling them as an attack on Pakistan’s most trusted ally. Maryam Nawaz was staggered at how a “non-political individual” could harm Pakistan’s foreign relations.

Maryam highlighted the growing external and internal challenges Pakistan faces, accusing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) government of fuelling unrest. She alleged that KP’s administration was actively plotting against the federal and Punjab governments, describing their agenda as “dangerous and incomprehensible.”

Similarly, on November 22, former Army Chief Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa also responded to the claims made by PTI founder Imran Khan‘s wife Bushra Bibi.

In an informal conversation with ARY News, Gen (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected the claims of Bushra Bibi of receiving calls about Imran Khan following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to Gen (R) Bajwa, he did not receive any such calls Bushra Bibi mentioned in her video message.