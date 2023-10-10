Bushra Bibi moves IHC fearing PTI chief could be ‘poisoned’ in Jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, feared that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief could be ‘poisoned’ in Adiala Jail as she approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) again for immediate hearing of her plea seeking enhanced security for her husband in prison.

The former premier is currently in Adiala Jail in cipher case.

According to details, Bushra Bibi has again moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her lawyer, Latif Khosa for an immediate hearing of her plea.

The fresh plea stated the hearing was fixed for hearing on October 25 after the initial hearing on the plea on October 5. Bushra Bibi pleaded with the court to fix her plea for an early hearing, fearing that her husband could be ‘poisoned’ in jail.

In the petition, she stated that tampering with her husband’s food could be detrimental to his life, noting that the PTI chief was not being provided with the facilities to which he is entitled.

Bushra Bibi pointed out that her husband was even denied home-cooked meals.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister was shifted to Adiala from the Attock jail, last month on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.