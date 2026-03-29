PTI raises alarm over Bushra Bibi’s eyesight, Seeks Hospital Transfer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the immediate transfer of the founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, from Adiala Jail to a hospital for medical treatment, citing serious health concerns.

In a statement, the party expressed alarm over reports that Bushra Bibi is experiencing deteriorating eyesight while in custody. The PTI spokesperson alleged that jail authorities are not providing adequate medical facilities.

The party also raised concerns regarding the credibility of her medical reports, calling for her immediate transfer to a hospital and proper treatment. PTI further demanded that her medical reports be made public without delay, warning that the government would be held responsible for any harm to her health.

According to a recently surfaced medical report, Bushra Bibi has begun to experience vision impairment. She was examined by eye specialist Dr. Arif Khan at PIMS Hospital.

The report states that she has been diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment in her right eye. She is experiencing blurred vision, black spots, flashes of light, and headaches.

It further revealed the presence of myopia and astigmatism, conditions that affect near vision.

Doctors have prescribed regular use of glasses, eye drops, and medication, and have advised a follow-up examination after four weeks.

PTI reiterated its demand for immediate medical care, stressing that the health of a female prisoner must not be compromised.

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