IHC orders forensic test of Bushra Bibi-Khosa ‘audio leak’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct a forensic test on the ‘audio leak’ of former first lady Bushra Bibi and her lawyer Latif Khosa, ARY News reported.

On November 30, a new audio leak allegedly featuring Bushra Bibi, wife of the former prime minister, and her lawyer Latif Khosa surfaced on social media, suggesting all is not well in the PTI founder’s family with him being behind bars.

The two were purportedly heard talking about ex-PM’s sisters complaining about Khosa’s alleged misbehavior with them about a case.

IHC Justice Babar Sattar heard Bushra Bibi’s plea against her alleged audio leak.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC questioned how private conversations of people are being leaked. “PEMRA should respond to how private conversations of people are being leaked on TV”.

IHC Justice Babar Sattar issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to respond on the matter.

The IHC also ordered to forward a copy of the plea to the DG ISI and also sought a report from the institution on the alleged audio leak.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until December 11.