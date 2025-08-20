Bushra Bibi kept in rat-infested jail cell, alleges sisterÂ

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, once resorted to a hunger strike inside jail to demand permission for a family meeting, her sister Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed.
Speaking during ARY News programme Eleventh Hour, Maryam Riaz Wattoo said Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet her family after a month of repeated requests.
âThe family was forced to wait outside the prison for hours before being allowed inside,â Bushra Bibiâs sister added.
Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed that Bushra Bibi continues to face harsh and unlawful conditions in jail, including a âleaking ceiling, live current in the electric board of her cell, rats roaming inside, and electricity cuts lasting up to two daysâ.
âBushra Bibi has become very weak and lost almost 15 kilograms of weight,â Maryam said and added that her sisterâs morale, however, âremains intactâ.
Read More: âSeparate kitchen, room coolerâ: Court informed on Bushra Bibiâs jail facilities
Maryam also alleged that her sister has been denied bail in multiple cases âunfairlyâ and has not been permitted to meet PTI founder Imran Khan either.
Earlier, Maryam Riaz Watto said that Bushra Bibi did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role, including the Senate seat.
âI am 100 percent sure that Bushra Bibi did not recommend Mashaal Yousafzai for any role. [I] donât know who recommended her [Mashaal Yousafzai],â she added on being asked over the reasons behind Mashaalâs ticket for a Senate seat.
âBarrister Saif presented a list to PTI founder Imran Khan. We donât know what was told to Imran Khan, nor do we know what was conveyed to him or what approval was given,â said Maryam Riaz Wattoo.