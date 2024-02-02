Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka exchange heated words in nikah case

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady, Bushra Bibi and her ex-husband Khawar Maneka exchanged heated words during the hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case in Adiala Jail.

The hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was presided over by Judge Qudratullah. During the hearing, Khawar Maneka, PTI founder, and Bushra Bibi exchanged heated words.

At the outset of the hearing, the PTI founder said he saw Bushra Bibi on the day of their nikkah, at this juncture, Khawar Maneka interrupted him by saying “Fear Allah, you ruined my family.”

Khawar Maneka said to his ex-wife that your children kept on asking about you, but you did not respond.

Addressing Judge Qudratullah, the PTI founder asserted their willingness to swear on the Holy Quran, challenging Khawar Maneka to do the same.

To this, the judge said to the PTI founder that he would lose the right to cross-examine Khawar Maneka. “Cross-examination is important,” the ex-prime minister said.

During cross-examination, Usman Gul after heated arguments with Khawar Maneka, tried to punch him.

During the hearing, the former first lady said that without her statement, the court cannot make a decision, the hypocrite and the devil were called bad in the Quran, she added.