26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 2, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka exchange heated words in nikah case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady, Bushra Bibi and her ex-husband Khawar Maneka exchanged heated words during the hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case in Adiala Jail

The hearing of the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was presided over by Judge Qudratullah. During the hearing, Khawar Maneka, PTI founder, and Bushra Bibi exchanged heated words.

At the outset of the hearing, the PTI founder said he saw Bushra Bibi on the day of their nikkah, at this juncture, Khawar Maneka interrupted him by saying “Fear Allah, you ruined my family.”

Khawar Maneka said to his ex-wife that your children kept on asking about you, but you did not respond.

Addressing Judge Qudratullah, the PTI founder asserted their willingness to swear on the Holy Quran, challenging Khawar Maneka to do the same.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case

To this, the judge said to the PTI founder that he would lose the right to cross-examine Khawar Maneka. “Cross-examination is important,” the ex-prime minister said.

During cross-examination, Usman Gul after heated arguments with Khawar Maneka, tried to punch him.

During the hearing, the former first lady said that without her statement, the court cannot make a decision, the hypocrite and the devil were called bad in the Quran, she added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.