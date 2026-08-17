ISLAMABAD, August 17: Details of Bushra Bibi’s medical records have emerged, documenting the treatment and follow-up of an eye condition she developed earlier this year, ARY News reported.

According to the medical record, Bushra Bibi complained of blurred vision and a black spot in her right eye on March 28, 2026.

On April 15, she was diagnosed with bullous retinal detachment. The report recommended immediate eye surgery, including pars plana vitrectomy (PPV), laser treatment and oil placement.

The record shows that Bushra Bibi’s condition was stable after the surgery. On April 18, her retina was found to be attached.

A follow-up examination on April 28 also found the retina attached, while laser marks were clearly visible. Her eye condition was recorded as stable.

According to the medical records, another follow-up examination on May 19 showed that the retina was flat and the condition of the eye remained stable.

On June 20, a support chair was recommended for Bushra Bibi due to complaints of eye and neck pain.

The medical records provide details of her diagnosis, surgery and subsequent follow-up examinations.

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