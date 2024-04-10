Bushra Bibi meets PTI founder in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former first lady Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in Adilala Jail on Eidul Fitr.

The meeting was arranged by the police on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC). Bushra Bibi was shifted to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala sub-jail. The meeting was held in the Conference Room of Adiala Jail.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with religious fervour.

On April 1, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to arrange Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi meeting on Eidul Fitr.

As per details, IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Bushra Bibi’s request to be transferred from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail.

The court ordered the authorities to arrange Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s meeting on the occasion of Eid and a meeting was also allowed once a week.

Earlier, the PTI’s founder and the Adiala Jail administration decided on the SOPs with mutual consent for visits to the PTI leader.

The PTI’s founder nominated three focal persons for visits to him in Adiala Jail. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi were named as focal persons for jail meetings. Each focal person could give two names for visit.