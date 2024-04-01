IHC orders to let PTI founder, Bushra Bibi meet on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to arrange Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi meeting on Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Bushra Bibi’s request to be transferred from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail.

The court ordered the authorities to arrange Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s meeting on the occasion of Eid and a meeting was also allowed once a week.

Justice Hassan Aurangzeb further questioned how the state can declare private property as a sub-jail.

At this, the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking her transfer from Bani Gala Sub Jail to Adiala Jail was adjourned.

Earlier, the PTI’s founder and the Adiala Jail administration decided on the SOPs with mutual consent for visits to the PTI leader.

The PTI’s founder nominated three focal persons for visits to him in Adiala Jail. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi were named as focal persons for jail meetings. Each focal person could give two names for visit.

Two days in a week, on Tuesday the family will visit, while on Thursday, the lawyers and other persons could meet with the PTI leader.

The visitors with court orders, could meet the PTI founder if he will consent to meet with them.

It is to be mentioned here that on Tuesday 26 March, 10 persons and on Thursday 28 March, 18 persons visited the PTI’s founder in jail.