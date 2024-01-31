Bushra Bibi moved to Bani Gala ‘sub-jail’

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, who received 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana reference, has been moved to Bani Gala, the Islamabad residence of his husband Imran Khan, following its designation as a sub-jail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The former first lady voluntarily surrendered before the accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, already at the jail, where the hearing was being conducted, took her into custody as soon as she reached.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad Chief Commissioner, Bushra Bibi has been moved to Bani Gala, following its designation as a sub-jail.

“The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory is pleased to declare the residence of convict Bushra Bibi (Residential Compound, Khan House Banigala, Mohra Noor, Islamabad) as Sub-Jail till further orders,” stated the notification.

Sources told ARY News that stringent security protocols are in place, with jail staff to station inside Bani Gala. Meanwhile, Islamabad Police personnel will remain outside Imran Khan’s residence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court on Wednesday in Toshakhana case.

The legal troubles for the PTI founder intensify, as the court not only imposed a rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.

The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last year.