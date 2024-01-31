PTI founder, Bushra Bibi awarded 14 years imprisonment in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 19, last year, filed a reference against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

In today’s hearing, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was brought to court, however, Bushra Bibi did not appear.

After being asked about his statement of 342, the former prime minister replied: “The statement is in the room, I was only called to appear before the court.” ​

The judge directed Imran Khan to submit his statement immediately and remarked: “Don’t waste court time.”

“The lawyers have not come yet, I will submit the statement after showing them,” the PTI founder and then left the courtroom.

Bushra Bibi surrenders

Following the verdict of the NAB court, former first lady Bushra Bibi reached Adiala Jail to surrender before the graft-buster team.

Bushra Bibi, who did not appear before the court in today’s hearing, reached Adiala Jail in her car to surrender.

The former PM’s wife was arrested by ladies’ police.

NAB team constituted

Earlier, sources claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team was ‘constituted’ for the arrest of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Sources familiar with the development said that NAB team along with a police party will leave to arrest Bushra Bibi after a detailed verdict from the court.

The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last year.

Cipher case conviction

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict in cipher case soon after recording the statements of the two accused under Section 342 during the hearing on Tuesday.