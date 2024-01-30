PTI founder, Qureshi handed 10-year jail term in cipher case

RAWALPINDI: A special court hearing cipher case on Tuesday handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister and the former foreign minister were facing trial in cipher case in Adiala Jail from last year for ‘distorting’ the facts of the diplomatic cipher.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict in cipher case soon after recording the statements of the two accused under Section 342 during the hearing today (Tuesday).

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

On Friday, Raja Rizwan Abbasi – the FIA prosecutor – had requested the special court established under the Official Secrets Act to close the defence counsel’s right of cross-examination, saying the defence was applying to delay tactics to prolong the trial.