Bushra Bibi moves IHC for bail in Toshakhana-II reference

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail in Toshakhana-II case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan challenged the court verdict rejecting her bail plea in Islamabad High Court.

The plea was filed through her counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry urging the court to approve the post-arrest bail plea as the allegations are false and the witnesses were blackmailed to record to statements against her in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, a special judge central rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The pleas were heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were both present at the special court established inside Adiala Jail.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.