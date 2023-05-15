Bushra Bibi gets bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) heard the bail application of Bushra Bibi – wife of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – and granted her bail until May 23, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Bushra Bibi along with PTI chief Imran Khan presented before the court, the defense lawyer of Bushra Bibi, Khawaja Haris requested a 10-day protective bail for her client. The court accepted the request and granted her bail until May 23.

Earlier in the day, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, has filed a plea to get protective bail in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The petitioner requested the court to approve the protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, as there is an ongoing investigation against her by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which NAB can arrest her in the ongoing Al-Qadir Trust case.

Meanwhile, the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah denied the reports of the Bushra Bibi’s arrest, said that there is no truth in these reports.

Last week, Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join probe in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the details, IHC issued a written order granting Imran Khan Interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The order stated that if PTI Chief Imran Khan obstructs the investigation, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can file plea to revoke his bail, and he may be presented before the investigation team whenever necessary.

The order stated that the stance of Advocate General and the Additional Attorney General regarding former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan ‘cannot get relief due to Article 245’ is offensive.

Also, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan has challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 09.

As per details, the chairman and Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were made respondents in the plea. The plea stated that the political opponents have started a fake inquiry against Bushra Bibi. Furthermore, the plea urged the court to order NAB for details of the inquiry.