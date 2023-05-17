Bushra Bibi ‘summoned’ by NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – in the Al-Qadir Trust case, tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported, quoting sources.

A three-member team of the anti-graft body reached Zaman Park to hand over the summons to Bushra Bibi for tomorrow’s appearance.

It may be noted that on May 15, Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and former SAPM on accountability Shahzad Akbar on May 18 and May 22, respectively.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and Shahzad Akhar have been directed to appear before NAB to join the probe along with the related documents.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).