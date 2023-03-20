Bushra Bibi summoned by NAB in Toshakhana case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the accountability watchdog summoned Bushra Bibi on March 21. The summons were handed over at Zaman Park by the NAB team.

It may be noted that earlier, Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders were summoned in the Toshakhana case on March 9, but they did not show up.

The case

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision read.

