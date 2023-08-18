Bushra Bibi demands B-Class facilities for PTI chief

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, has written a letter to Home Secretary Punjab, demanding ‘B-Class facilities’ for her husband under ‘Pakistan Prison Rules’, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the letter written to Home Secretary Punjab, Bushra Bibi noted that B-Class facilities are liable to be given to her husband, the PTI chief, as a matter of right for reasons, which include having served as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She also pointed out that Imran Khan should be allowed to have home food as per the jail manual. “Personal physician should also be given access to visit and examine PTI chief,” the letter added.

Bushra Bibi further said that the Islamabad court had directed the police to send her husband to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, which “has not been complied with”.

She urged the home secretary to undertake an ‘exhaustive legal inquiry’ to elucidate the legality of his current detention within your jurisdiction.

Last week, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.