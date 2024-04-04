Poisoning Bushra Bibi cannot benefit anyone: Rana Tanveer

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer on Thursday said poisoning former first lady Bushra Bibi cannot benefit anyone.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Rana Tanveer while responding to a question said Bushra Bibi is not a political leader, so why would anyone poison her?

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attacking Army institutions on May 9 as the ‘enemy’ of Pakistan and blamed the party for ‘polluting’ the ‘system’.

The federal minister denied PTI’s allegations of election rigging as baseless.

Where PTI wins, there’s a fair election; where it loses, there’s rigging; this double standard cannot continue, Rana Tanveer said.

On Pakistan’s economy, the PML-N leader said SIFC will facilitate investment of billions of dollars in the country and added Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Company is interested in investing in the petrochemical sector.

Read more: PTI founder claims Bushra Bibi poisoned in Bani Gala sub-jail

He supported the role of SIFC in removing hurdles for investment in Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer said ToRs of the inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter were discussed with the ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani after a detailed discussion in the federal cabinet meeting.

After ToRs, Mr. Jillani held a consultation on ‘some extra powers,’ he claimed.

Ruling out Sheikh Rasheed’s claim of PML-S coming from PML-N, Rana Taveer said it was a mere drama of the former interior minister and added that the federal government is working on the directions of Nawaz Sharif.